Stevie Nicks Lives An Unbelievably Lavish Life

There's never been anyone in rock music quite like Stevie Nicks, who is truly a rock 'n' roll role model. While she's influenced multiple generations of singers, songwriters, and performers, her unique and almost magical sensibility will likely never be re-created. Struggling as a musician before she became a famous member of Fleetwood Mac, Nicks transformed what was previously a British electric blues band into one of the biggest bands of all time. In doing so, she helped establish the California sound, and showed what can happen when confessional poetry and spooky folk tales combine with pop and rock.

Throughout her time in Fleetwood Mac and into her parallel Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-level solo career, Nicks has always carried herself with a certain panache and charisma, and a part of her magnetism is made possible by wealth. The massive fortune she generated over the past 50 years writing, recording, and performing on her own and with Fleetwood Mac made Nicks a very rich person, who can live life her way and to an almost unimaginably high level. Here's just how wealthy she is, and how Stevie Nicks, across her life story, has chosen to spend her well-earned funds.