The Origin Of Queen's Band Name Explained

Freddie Bulsara had been thinking of a new band name for a while. It was the summer of 1970, and he'd only just joined the band Smile, which then included guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor, and bassist Mike Grose. Not long afterwards, both the band and Bulsara would get new monikers. Smile would soon become Queen, and Freddie Bulsara (born Farrokh Bulsara) would forever after be known as Freddie Mercury. But Queen wasn't the only choice in potential names and the band members wrangled over what they should call themselves.

Among the other names the band had considered were "The Rich Kids" and "Build Your Own Boat". May and Taylor were pushing for "The Grand Dance," a slightly garbled reference to a C.S. Lewis sci-fi book that includes the phrase "the Great Dance." For Mercury, the name Queen was both regal and a bit risqué (for the time) because of its gay overtones. Besides, Mercury countered, one word band names had more "punch" and were more "memorable," per "Bohemian Rhapsody: The Definitive Biography of Freddie Mercury." He got his way, and although at the band's first gig in Cornwall on June 27, 1970, they were still billed as Smile, they were already going by Queen. It marked the beginning of a rock 'n' roll journey to the top.

