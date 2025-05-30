Here's Why Truckers Say 10-4

Dating back to the mid-20th century, "10-4" is one of the oldest codes used in CB radio communication. The two-way CB radio was invented in 1945 by Al Gross, who had previously developed walkie-talkies for military use during World War II. After the war, the short-range radio was used for personal communication, primarily by people in remote areas such as farms. In 1958, CB radios were regulated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which limited its use to 23 channels, later broadening that number to 40 channels.

It wasn't until the mid-1970s that the radios became popular among truck drivers. Driven by the infamous oil embargo in 1973, which caused a widespread gas shortage, truckers began using CB radio lingo to clue each other in on where they could find fuel. Though trucker codes have become more vast and intricate over the years, their original dialect was rooted in the 10-code system.

The system rates the clarity of incoming messages and has been used by police officers since 1955. For example, "10-1" translates to "receiving poorly," "10-2" means "receiving well," "10-5" is a request to "relay the message," and — of course — "10-4" means "message received." With over 200 10-codes in use on the road today, the classic codes like "10-4" are arguably among the most recognizable.

