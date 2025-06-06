The Truth About Trump And The Military Parade On His Birthday

To say that President Donald Trump's second term has been controversial would be something of an understatement. In the few months since he took office, he entrusted the world's richest person and $288 million Trump election campaign donor Elon Musk, to head the "Department of Government Efficiency," hacking at government spending and cutting funding to medical research and foreign aid. In an escalation of his hardline rhetoric on immigration, Trump has encouraged ICE to increase deportations, which commentators now note chillingly extend to legal residents and even citizens who have been critical of the Trump administration and its policies.

Trump failed to take action against several senior figures, including Defense Secretary Pete Hesgeth, involved in "Signalgate," in which several of his allies were found to have shared classified military information over the insecure messaging service Signal against security protocol. It has been argued that the president has chosen to overlook the errors of his loyalists.

On the world stage, Trump has aggressively attempted to impose tariffs against many of his own allies, threatened to withdraw military support for Ukraine and NATO, and spoken openly about the potential for the U.S. to annex allied territories including Canada and Greenland. Several political experts have warned that Trump's wielding of the presidency resembles that of an autocrat.

So it was no surprise then, that reports that Trump was planning a huge military parade on the occasion of his own birthday have received widespread criticism. Trump had reportedly been keen for a show of military strength in his first term, which took place between 2016 and 2020, but generals had scotched the request due to their unwillingness to see the armed forces become politicized. Now, it appears that Trump is due to get what he wants.