Everything You Should Know About Donald Trump's Department Of Government Efficiency

The 2024 presidential election was notable for the emergence of a new major player in American politics, one whose financial muscle and online influence arguably proved to be decisive for the outcome: Elon Musk. The South African-born billionaire has made his name through the ownership of forward-thinking companies such as Tesla and SpaceX. But Musk has become a controversial arbiter of political discourse in recent years, particularly after his headline-making purchase of the social media platform Twitter, which he later rebranded as X. Since then, he has positioned himself as a free speech advocate (despite complying with censorship orders) and openly embraced right-wing positions in his social media posts and public appearances. Shortly after the first assassination attempt against Donald Trump, the tech CEO endorsed the Republican presidential candidate. He then poured $200 million into American PAC, most of it his own money, and the funding body ultimately helped propel Trump to victory.

That Musk threw his entire weight behind Trump's campaign, even making numerous appearances alongside him at rallies across the country, raised the prospect that he was expecting a role in the next administration. And indeed, this has come to pass — the billionaire was announced as being at the head of a new department named the Department of Government Efficiency. The potential impact of the venture is only now coming into view, and there's still a lot we don't know about it.