To correctly identify the horn pattern you're hearing, it's important to know the technical difference between a short blast and a long one. According to Boat Ed, a short horn blast is one second in duration, while a long one lasts from four to six seconds. Short blasts indicate a change in the ship's direction, essentially serving the same purpose as blinkers on a car. One short blast means the ship is changing its course to the port (left) side. Two short blasts indicate a change in course to the starboard (right) side. And finally, three short blasts means the ship is operating in astern propulsion. In layperson's terms: The ship is reversing.

In some cases, you may hear one prolonged horn blast before the three shorter blasts. The three honks still indicate that the ship is backing up, but the addition of a singular long blast conveys that the vessel is preparing to leave the dock. You can hear a clear example of the prolonged horn blast in this scene from James Cameron's "Titanic," which gives a historically accurate depiction of the famous ocean liner leaving the port in Southampton. As was the case for the real-life Titanic, the singular long blast wasn't followed by the three short blasts because the ship left the dock without reversing.