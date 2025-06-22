There's a long list of things that Amish people don't do. Opting for a simpler, slower-paced lifestyle, the traditionalist Christian group forgoes many of the modern conveniences and inventions that most of us don't think twice about. They don't wear buttons on their clothing, the women don't cut their hair, and many don't even use electricity.

Advertisement

Another thing they're not known to do is drive. Though there may be some things you get wrong about the Amish, you're likely familiar with their primary mode of transportation: the horse and buggy. A classic symbol of Amish heritage, the horse and buggy harkens back to a pre-automobile era, representing the community's values surrounding tradition over technological advancements. With a majority of the fast-paced world cruising down highways in modern-day vehicles, the idea of relying on a significantly slower set of wheels might be hard to imagine.

A horse and buggy is fine for a leisurely ride restricted to a small town or rural area, but what about traveling further distances? For the sake of speed and convenience, can Amish people ever drive cars? The short answer is yes, but it's extremely uncommon. While there are stricter rules about Amish people owning cars, there are some loopholes that allow them to use the vehicles, and in rarer cases, drive them.

Advertisement