Why Harvard's Acceptance Rate Is So Low

"There is no formula for gaining admission to Harvard," states the university's website. But in reality, the truth is that those hoping to become students at one of the world's most prestigious universities do require an immensely impressive academic record demonstrating high achievement in high school.

This takes the form of at least a 1580 SAT score or a 36 ACT. On top of that, entrants generally require a 4.2 GPA or higher, if this is lower, you can compensate with a higher SAT or ACT.

But on top of your actual grades, the Harvard admissions board takes into account a number of different variables concerning your life up to the point of your application to try to ascertain whether you truly are the caliber of applicant they want to welcome to the university campus (which, it turns out, has some strange college traditions). In addition to your academic performance, the board is interested in extracurricular activities such as sports and creative hobbies, as well as a demonstration of community involvement and a strong personal character. In general, this means you need to be well-rounded and academically talented to stand the best chance of getting into Harvard University — a tough ask for anyone regardless of intelligence.

