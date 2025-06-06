Stories From History That Ignore The Real Hero

In many ways, history is a series of stories that we tell ourselves. But while we oftentimes can't help but indulge in narratives that have clear beginnings, ends, heroes, and villains, life isn't always quite so clear. Even when there are real people doing genuinely heroic things, the unjust truth is that sometimes their stories get buried. It may or may not be intentional, but ultimately you've got to conclude that quite a lot of people were left out of even the biggest stories you learned in history class.

If you're not so sure, consider some of these questions: Who made it so we can feed our species to the point where, as of 2025, there are more than 8 billion of us? Who was one of the first people to urge doctors to clean their darn hands? Why do the gas tanks at your local filling station specify your fuel is unleaded? And, while we're asking these sorts of big-picture questions, why did people once get human anatomy so wrong, and who set about correcting our basic understanding of the human body? If you don't know the answers already, there's no better time than the present to set about fixing things and uncovering some of the ignored real heroes of history.