Bayard Rustin's Relationship With MLK Explained

One-time right-hand man to Martin Luther King Jr., Bayard Rustin had a close relationship with the civil rights giant, and it was filled with highs and lows. Notably, he pushed King toward pacifism, shaping the preacher's ideas and methods to a large degree. Rustin is less well-known than the fiery public speaker but no less important — it was he who organized the 1963 Civil Rights March on Washington at which King delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech. His considerable organizational skills would help King a great deal, albeit Rustin proved to be slightly too radical for his contemporaries at times.

Rustin was in the spotlight far less often than King because he was vulnerable to attack. The activist was gay in an era before the gay rights movement had taken off, and he was even arrested in 1953 on "sex perversion charges" for having sex with men. He also had a long history of supporting causes that were unpalatable to many Americans at that time. He joined the Young Communist League in the 1930s (although he would later leave) and was arrested as a conscientious objector during World War II. Ultimately, Rustin proved to be an easy target for critics of the civil rights movement, although he would continue to work with King many times before King died.