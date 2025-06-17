Here's Who Inherited Desi Arnaz's Money After He Died

The legacy of "I Love Lucy" is undeniable. Lighting up screens from 1951 to 1957, it reigned as the most-watched show in America for four of its six seasons. The classic sitcom transformed the landscape of television, breaking cultural barriers on-screen while introducing groundbreaking innovations in film techniques off-screen. Starring 1950s power couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the show centered on the slapstick antics of a zany redhead vying for the spotlight next to her famous bandleader husband, stealing hearts around the world for decades to come.

Though Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's real-life marriage fizzled out after 20 years, the impact of the show they created together followed them to their respective deathbeds and beyond. Not only were they the first millionaires in television history, but the beloved pair also continued to rack up impressive net worths long after "I Love Lucy" originally aired. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ball was worth $60 million (around $125 million in today's dollars) at the time of her death in 1989. Her second husband, Gary Morton, and her two children, Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill and Desi Arnaz Jr., inherited her money after she died. But what became of Arnaz's fortune? Without a spouse to inherit his estate (after losing his second wife to cancer a year before his tragic death in 1986), the Cuban-American icon left his money to his mother and children.

