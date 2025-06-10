Things That Don't Make Sense About The Fourth Of July

Some events are so monumental that they appear to walk that line between history and mythology, and that's definitely the case with those long summer months around America's independence. It's such a milestone in the country's history that much has been said about it, and often incorrectly. There are a ton of myths and legends that have grown up around the Founding Fathers, for instance, and when it comes to the Fourth of July, well, that's pretty straightforward, isn't it?

That's the day young America declared independence from tyrannical British overlords and went from being a colony to a fledgling country. However, when you start looking at the historical facts that have been preserved about the nation's founding, there are actually a few things that just don't make sense. That confusion has continued through a few hundred years of history, and there are some details that are enough to make you stop and say, "Wait, what?!"

We'd even go as far as to say that's true no matter how well you think you know this fan favorite American holiday. Sure, it's the stuff of long weekends, backyard BBQs, and some much-needed downtime, but at the same time, it's also a fascinating snapshot into American history and culture.

