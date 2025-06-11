We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For decades, it's been clear why there will never be another rock star like Mick Jagger. One of the world's most enduringly famous people, the charismatic singer for The Rolling Stones has been at the forefront of rock music for six decades — and counting. Jagger has seemingly defied the passage of time; he celebrated his 80th birthday in 2023, a year in which the Stones put out the band's best-reviewed album in years, "Hackney Diamonds," and the following year hit the road for a sold-out North American tour. During that jaunt, Jagger proved he hadn't lost a step, strutting the stage like he had 50 years earlier. In fact, a review from the Associated Press declared he and the Stones "played with the energy of a band that was on tour for the first time."

Meanwhile, Jagger's personal life has been filled with drama. Divorced twice — with his marriages to first wife Bianca and second wife Jerry Hall both ending due to his cheating (his marriage to Hall was annulled after he impregnated a 25-year-old Brazilian model). As of June 2025, Jagger is the father of eight children from five different women — the oldest born in 1970, the youngest in 2016.

Through it all, whether in music or gossip columns, Jagger has cut a wide swath through pop culture, and tales abound. To find out more, read on for some Mick Jagger stories so strange they're hard to believe.