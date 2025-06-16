Royals Who Were Absolute Nightmares In Real Life

There have probably been very few royals in all of history who were anything approaching "normal." After all, everything about their lives is, by definition, far from ordinary. It's impossible to be raised in an environment where you are seen as being better than other people purely by an accident of birth, and walk away with a pleasant personality and rational way of looking at the world.

With that said, while there were plenty of royals who were totally bizarre people, some were far less fun to be around than others. Those are the ones who didn't just turn out a bit strange, but who were truly unpleasant. In some, this could be as extreme as serious anger management issues that made them lash out at those close to them, even to the point of violence. Or they might have a weird quirk that they didn't keep to themselves, so it became a problem for everyone else at court. Then there were the ones who just never managed to develop a personality, and who even the act of talking to was painful for anyone unlucky enough to be standing near them at a party.

The worst part for the friends, family members, and employees in these situations was that no matter how terrible it was for them, there wasn't much they could do about these royal enfants terribles. Here are some of the royals throughout history who were absolute nightmares in real life.

