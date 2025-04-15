Royals Who Were Totally Bizarre People

The Wittelsbach royal line of Bavaria was always a little off. So when an exceptionally pretty princess from that family, Elisabeth, was chosen to marry the young Emperor of Austria and King of Hungary, her unhappiness seemed inevitable in retrospect. Despite the very real love both her husband and the Austro-Hungarian populace bore for Elisabeth, affectionately called Sissi, she was seldom happy and died before her time in a senseless assassination.

Sissi had an eating disorder, though this wasn't fully understood at the time, retaining a sub-20-inch waist into late middle age despite childbirth and rich Austrian cuisine. She was obsessed with the preservation of her own beauty, both on her actual face and in the public record: she allowed no photographs of her to be taken after she was 30. Intelligent and restless, she was bored senseless by the stuffy Habsburg court and escaped when she could to Hungary, which she liked better. (A measure of her intelligence is that she learned the famously challenging Hungarian language.)

After her son Crown Prince Rudolf's death in a shocking murder-suicide, Elisabeth lost what little ability she had ever had to sit still. She moved to Greece, then back to Vienna, but continued anxiously travelling, trying to outrun her depression. In 1898, as she visited Lake Geneva, an anarchist stabbed Empress Elisabeth in the chest: his intended target, a French princeling, had changed his plans, but an empress would do. Sissi was so surprised she did not immediately realize she had been injured, walked a hundred yards onto a ferry to France, then collapsed and died.

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).