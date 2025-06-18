Things About The American Revolutionary War Your History Class Ignored

American students have learned about the Revolutionary War since the end of the 18th century, though little evidence survives to illustrate just how the founding conflict of the United States was presented to them. What evidence we have indicates a desire to teach the youth of America of the virtues of such founding figures as George Washington, and those books did inspire new generations of American leaders; Abraham Lincoln made a point of citing such a primer as a major influence on him (per The American Revolution Institute).

How the Revolution is taught remains a concern for teachers, historians, and institutions, who all have their own ideas on the right lesson plan. Many of these extol the positive impact of the Revolution on the lives of Americans throughout the ages, and indeed on the world. When education is run through the strong filter of patriotism in American society, it's little surprise that the broad-stroke version of the Revolution most people learn is a positive one. It's more of a surprise that the same general attitude towards the Revolution is found in classes around the world, even in Great Britain.

That's when the Revolution is taught at all in other countries – far from a guarantee. And a starry-eyed view of America's founding conflict can leave a lot out. There are the messed-up things that went on in those days, but also a lot of nuance and color that most of us never find out in school. Here are just a few things likely overlooked by your classroom's study of the American Revolution.

