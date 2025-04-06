Why Canada Has Never Joined The United States

Despite Canada running directly along the United States' entire northern border, how much do Americans really know about one of their next-door neighbors? Knowledge of Canada is often limited to stereotypes: politeness, hockey, moose, woods, mounties, maple syrup, poutine (cheesy gravy fries), Hollywood Ryans like Gosling and Reynolds, and that one part where people speak French.

But what about Canada's national identity and its relationship with the U.S.? Well, Canada never had a violent revolution. It demurely legislated its way to independence from the British Crown in 1867 with the British North America Act. Before and after then, it was hotly contested territory that couldn't help but get roped into the happenings of its burly, restless neighbor to the south. That neighbor, the U.S., set its eye on Canada and actually invaded in 1812. And while some Quebecois wanted to join America in the mid-1800s, that sentiment has long-since died.

Knowing this background, it might seem silly to ask, "Why hasn't Canada ever joined the United States?" Because they didn't want to — they wanted self-sovereignty, like any people. They were also never compelled to join via military force or otherwise. Why hasn't Costa Rica become a Rwandan territory? Why doesn't New Zealand just admit it's not a real country and hook up with Australia? And on a more serious note: Why doesn't Taiwan or Hong Kong rejoin China or Ukraine toss away its guns and fuse with Russia? It's like that. Such reasoning hasn't stopped discussions of Canada joining the United States, though — not for about 250 years.

