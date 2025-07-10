The Eye-Watering Amount Donald Trump's Air Force One Costs Per Hour

President Donald J. Trump is no stranger to traveling on private planes. Long before he entered politics, he, like many other billionaires, developed a love of personal jets (Trump-branded of course), which became his preferred method of travel from city to city. Though he first moved into the aviation business in the late 1980s, the first time he adopted a plane to use exclusively for private travel was in 1997, when he repurposed a Boeing 727, formerly of his "Trump Shuttle" airline, for his own continued personal use. At the start of the 2010s, this was replaced with an enormous Boeing 757, known affectionately as Trump Force One. And when he became president in 2016, he was soon able to indulge his love of luxury travel on the taxpayer's dollar with the use of the sumptuous Air Force One.

Advertisement

While it is commonly held that "Air Force One" is the name of the presidential aircraft, it is actually the codename used by the military and security services to describe any plane carrying the U.S. president. More accurately, what we consider Air Force One is actually two planes: A pair of customized Boeing 747-200B jumbo jets ready for his continued use. And Trump does use them, traveling between his properties frequently at' per The Palm Beach Post.