Strict Rules United States Presidents Have To Follow While In Office

In 2014, highlighting the base tools of executive action, Barack Obama declared: "We are not just going to be waiting for legislation in order to make sure that we're providing Americans the kind of help that they need. I've got a pen, and I've got a phone" (per Forbes).

With the phone playing such a key role in the operation of modern government, it is unsurprising that the devices have long been the target of bugs and hacking attempts by foreign agents. As such, security services typically ask presidents to use official lines, have security features on all their devices, and log their calls.

This has become more of an issue for presidents over the course of the last two decades, when cellphones have become the norm when it comes to accomplishing all kinds of tasks, not just making calls. Indeed, it created several headlines during the first presidency of Donald Trump, who, it was revealed in 2019, was still using his personal cell phone years into his administration, despite worries from his security staff. It had previously been reported that Trump, who for years has been an ardent user of social media, declined to switch phones regularly for the sake of security, saying the precaution was "too inconvenient" (per Politico). He was criticized once again in 2021, when it was revealed that he had made an unlogged call to Republican Senator Mike Lee on the day of the Capitol Hill attack on January 6.

