The World Reacts To Donald Trump Winning The 2024 Presidential Election

On November 6, 2024, Donald Trump made history as only the second president to win reelection after being voted out of office. The stunning result represents a rebirth for the real estate mogul and former reality TV star. After his supporters rioted in the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in an attempt to stop the transfer of power to the Democratic president-elect Joe Biden, some commentators believed his political career was over. When a presidential debate proved disastrous for Biden, he stepped aside and let Vice President Kamala Harris take over the 2024 Democratic ticket. Following an initial bump in numbers for Harris, the polls appeared to tighten before election day, with experts saying the race was too close to call.

As the smoke clears, it seems that polls failed to reveal what appears to be a sizable victory for Trump in both the popular vote and the electoral college. "This was a movement like nobody's ever seen before, and frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time," he told supporters, per The Guardian. "There's never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond."

The campaign was notably divisive, and reactions from media commentators have ranged from jubilant to bereft. But whether they support Trump's reelection or not, political leaders from across the globe have to face the reality of dealing with his new administration in 2025, and they've been lining up to show they accept the result in the spirit of international cooperation.

