The Moment That Destroyed One-Hit Wonder Aqua's Career

The young Danish-Norwegian pop band Aqua was on top of the world. Their super-catchy single "Barbie Girl" had broken through into the U.S. market and was rocketing up the charts, spurred on by the campy and cartoonish video in heavy rotation on MTV. It was October 1997, and Aqua's song was about to become a worldwide hit. "In some magical way, we came in at just the right time," René Dif, the band's male vocalist, told Rolling Stone in 2022. "The moon, the sun, everything had to stand still at that one second. It did for us. We went from zero to hero pretty fast."

Then Mattel stepped in and seemingly destroyed the band's career, one of many one-hit wonders who have faced similar fateful moments over the years. The toy company that owned Barbie didn't appreciate the song's lyrics, believing they portrayed their signature plastic doll as a bimbo and women in general as sex objects. "We have expressed our extreme dissatisfaction with the song and with what we believe is a strong case for trademark violation," a Mattel spokesperson said at the time (via the Pensacola News Journal). A lawsuit against Aqua's record company, MCA, followed and overshadowed the band. Their next album, while doing well in Europe, didn't achieve anything close to the level of success enjoyed by the band's first album with its mega-hit "Barbie Girl."

