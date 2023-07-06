The Best-Selling Barbie Of All Time Is From The '90s

Perhaps explaining Totally Hair Barbie's popularity, the doll was sold in blonde, brunette, and African-American versions, and spinoffs of the design were available. A number of brunette Barbie have been produced over the years — the very first version of the doll, in fact, was available both brunette and blonde. And although there were diverse dolls in the Barbie-verse available from the late 1960s, the first Black and Hispanic Barbie dolls came out in 1980.

Also possibly adding to Totally Hair Barbie's appeal, the toy came complete with a number of hair accessories — including "Dep" hair gel — to care for what is still among the longest Barbie hair lengths in the brand's history. Included in the Totally Hair line were different variations on the theme, including Totally Hair Ken and Totally Hair Courtney, among others. The doll also came complete with a number of different wardrobe items.

Among them was Totally Hair Barbie's minidress, developed by long-time Barbie fashion designer Carol Spencer and inspired by the Italian fashion brand Pucci, according to The New York Times. The first run of Totally Hair Barbies was on the market from 1992 through 1995, and it remains one of the most successful initial toy sales campaigns ever.