Moments That Destroyed The Careers Of One-Hit Wonders

For someone who has dedicated their professional life to music, it must feel like nothing less than a personal miracle when, after years of creating and struggling, they finally break through and score a hit song. It must be just as confusing and frustrating when, after that major score, they never manage to do it again. This is the life of a one-hit wonder — a musical artist who makes it to the top of the charts or thereabouts exactly once.

Some tune-artist combos just sound or feel like they're going to be one-hit wonders. Maybe it's the power or impact of the song or how it capitalizes upon or creates a moment. It just feels bigger than the singer or band and makes it nearly impossible to follow. Other times, it feels like a hit song from a brand new artist is a revelation, showing great promise of much more to come, only for events outside of the musician's control — or their own acts of sabotage, intentional or accidentally — to ruin that possibility. Here are some of the most memorable one-hit wonders of the past six decades, destined to never repeat their initial or culturally overwhelming success because of a mistake or catastrophic interference.

