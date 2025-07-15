Empresses And Emperors Who Were Really Weird People

Pretty and charming Elizabeth of Russia had, as a daughter of Peter the Great, initially been skipped over for the crown. By 1740, the nominal czar was the infant Ivan VI, and his mother made the mistake of threatening to pack fun-loving Elizabeth off to a convent. Elizabeth, who hadn't tried to become empress before, was popular with the royal guards, and so she booted little Ivan off the throne and took it for herself.

Elizabeth valued family as an abstract concept but was sharp-tongued and domineering with her own. She may have secretly married a handsome peasant with a beautiful singing voice, but she never publicly married as empress. Instead, she brought her sniveling little nephew in from a German backwater, made him her heir, and married him to a minor German princess. When this princess, who would eventually be Catherine the Great, gave birth, Elizabeth took the child away to raise herself.

Elizabeth was not terribly interested in actually running Russia, so she let her government do the work while she partied. Tall and attractive, she looked good in men's clothing, so she threw regular "metamorphosis balls" at which attendees were required to cross-dress. She looked striking in menswear, and everyone else looked uncomfortable in bad drag. Once, when a hairdo went awry, her head had to be shaved: Unwilling to be a good sport about it, she made all her female attendants shave their heads in forced solidarity.

