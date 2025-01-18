Since power corrupts, it is hard to argue that any rulers in history have been truly "good." But reasonable people can agree that some have been much better than others. And when those decent rulers have been followed directly by ones who are unbelievably incompetent, evil, or just lazy, it makes the good ones look even better by comparison.

Advertisement

While no one on this list is going to qualify for sainthood, half of them at least managed to leave their kingdoms or countries in better shape than they found them, and passed on a strong nation to the next person to come along. Then that successor took the thriving economy, territorial gains, or military might they had been gifted and managed to screw it all up, making the populace wish for the halcyon days of the former guy. Sadly for them, there was no going back, and in some cases, things were only going to get even worse.

These are the worst successive rulers in history.