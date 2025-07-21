The History Of The Oldest Fighter Jet Still In Service Today

Fighter jets are some of the most important pieces of equipment in the world's largest and most powerful militaries. They provide aerial dominance, defend airspace and other aircraft carrying potentially important people and sensitive materials, and are able to intercept enemy attacks, be they bombers, rockets, or other fighter jets. It is no surprise, then, that the world's superpowers place great stock in them, funding their militaries to develop the most cutting-edge aerial technology. In 2025, it was reported that the Pentagon is throwing everything it has behind the new F-47 sixth-generation stealth fighter, a cutting-edge fighter jet that will keep the United States ahead of rivals, including China and Russia, when it comes to aerial capability. (Some models, such as the F-22 Raptor, were banned from export for this reason.) At the same time, the Air Force looks to retire older models it deems unfit for modern warfare, such as the long-serving A-10.

But this isn't always the case. In fact, some air forces keep the same model of planes in operation for decades, with some aircraft built before the Vietnam War still in operation. One of these is the Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21, a retro fighter jet that has been used around the world since it first came into service more than six decades ago. It was initially tested in 1955 and went into service in 1960 in the Soviet Union, outperforming the more dangerous designs of the previous generation. And surprisingly, the MiG-21 is still used today.