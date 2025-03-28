The 6 Absolute Worst Fighter Planes That Existed During WWII

As the stakes of World War II grew ever higher, both sides desperately attempted to gain the upper hand with the development of new technologies. In some cases, they became part of the weirdest missions of the conflict. The British, for example, attempted to pioneer a bizarre device nicknamed the "Panjandrum," which was basically a rocket-propelled set of wheels they believed would aid the Allies in beach landings. Unsurprisingly, it was never actually used in combat due to its dangerous unpredictability.

Advertisement

Rockets similarly featured in one of Nazi Germany's most experimental designs: The disastrous Bachem Ba 349 Natter. Tested in March 1945 as the tide of the war was turning decisively against Germany, the design was for a vertical-launching aircraft, which actually looks more like a rocket to the modern eye. The idea was for the Natter to quickly intercept enemy bombers, having the ability to launch to the right altitude far quicker than traditional fighter planes. After launching into the air, the pilot was instructed to take the controls, launch all of the Natter's ammo at the attacking plane, and then eject and parachute back to earth.

But the first manned test was a disaster. Shortly after launching, the vessel, which was partially made from plywood, lost control, perhaps due to the pilot being knocked unconscious by the cockpit flap. It crashed into the ground, killing them and ending the Natter experiment.

Advertisement