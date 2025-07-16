Things About These Presidents That Don't Make Sense

In 1793, George Washington traveled from the construction site of the White House to the not-yet-existent U.S. Capitol. Once there, he climbed down into a foundation trench, placed an engraved silver plate, and the very first cornerstone of the Capitol building was laid upon it, in the southeast corner. Then came the party — music, fanfare, and a 500-pound barbecued ox.

But all that revelry has transformed into one of the longest-running unsolved mysteries in American architecture, as nobody seems to know where that cornerstone is anymore. But how does a large chunk of rock, which may weigh several tons, get lost? It turns out that "southeast corner" isn't exactly GPS-specific. Is it the southeast corner of the first completed section, on the Senate side? Or the one that would eventually be the full building's southeast corner, on the House side?

There have been numerous efforts to crack the case. In 1893, the Architect of the Capitol hoped to mark the Capitol's 100th birthday with a nice "look what we found!" moment, but with no luck. The 1950s added metal detectors to the search, which was again unsuccessful. Even the U.S. Geological Survey got involved — and came up empty. In 1991, hopes were briefly raised when a suspiciously cornerstone-ish 5-foot slab turned up beneath the House of Representatives' basement coffee shop. But after more digging, the engraved silver plate was nowhere to be found. The original Capitol cornerstone — handled by Washington himself in the city that bears his name — remains MIA.

