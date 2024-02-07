The Major Detail Thomas Jefferson's Gravestone Leaves Out

Thomas Jefferson wanted the world to think him a humble, dutiful man without ambition. It was an image of himself that he may have sincerely believed. But John Adams, who was Jefferson's good friend and bitter rival in turns, once wrote to his son that Jefferson was "ambitious as Oliver Cromwell" (via David McCullough's "John Adams"). And when Jefferson did make an attempt at retirement, after resigning from George Washington's cabinet, he confessed to friends and his daughter that being removed from the world, and from politics, was ruinous to his mental health.

Whether duty, ambition, or peace of mind was his chief animating force, Jefferson certainly didn't pass over opportunities that added glory to his name. Nor was he indifferent to how his legacy would be interpreted after he was gone. As perceptions of the Declaration of Independence took on an awed fervor, Jefferson became sensitive about claiming authorship and refuting any suggestion to the contrary. When he handed down the writing box he used for the Declaration to a relative, he noted that it might one day be treated with the same reverence shown to the relics of saints (per Gordon S. Wood's "Friends Divided: John Adams and Thomas Jefferson").

Jefferson's curation of his legacy extended even to his death. He wrote the epitaph for his own gravestone, which he designed in the shape of an obelisk. He listed the three achievements he wished to be remembered for: authoring the Declaration, founding the University of Virginia, and writing the statute of religious freedom for Virginia. Left unmentioned was the fact that he had been president of the United States.