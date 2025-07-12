3 Things We're Still Learning About The 2024 Assassination Attempt On Trump One Year Later

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 2024 U.S. presidential election was one of the wildest and most unpredictable in living memory. Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden's campaigns were rocked by major events that eventually swung the result in favor of the Republican presidential nominee. The former president and reality TV star had been out of the spotlight since losing the Oval Office to Biden in 2020. In fact, his political standing was seemingly damaged by the shocking events of January 6, 2021, a riot on Capitol Hill that critics claimed he had catalyzed.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, on November 15, 2022, Trump announced his intent to run again, and he seemed to have developed a major attack line against his Democratic opponent in portraying Biden as too old and in mental decline. This seemed to be confirmed during a presidential debate between the two that proved disastrous for Biden, who appeared confused and slow-witted. After some stalling, he was replaced on the ticket by his vice president, Kamala Harris.

The change saw momentum move away from Trump and toward the new Democratic nominee, who briefly seemed to capture the attention of the mainstream media in a way her opponent was struggling to do. But that all changed on July 13, 2024. At a campaign rally near Butler, Pennsylvania, a would-be assassin armed with a rifle took aim at Trump, wounding him and two others and killing a bystander, fire chief Corey Comperatore. The event was seismic for the campaign, and experts have since claimed it swung public opinion in Trump's favor. Nevertheless, details continue to emerge about the shocking event that never should have been allowed to happen.

Advertisement