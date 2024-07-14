Things That Don't Make Sense About The Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump

On Saturday, June 13, 2024, former U.S. President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump stood in front of a crowd of supporters in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a series of cracks were heard through the air. Trump grabbed his ear, he and the crowd ducked down, and Trump's secruity detail ushered him off stage, bleeding, his fist raised to the air. Trump survived an assassination attempt, but his would-be killer didn't. Secret Service shot and killed suspect 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks on the scene. Reuters notes he fired an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from a nearby roof. Two people were injured, and person died.

Investigations into the assassination attempt are ongoing. According to available information Crooks was a resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, and a registered Republican. In 2021, he reportedly donated $15 to ActBlue, a Democratic political action committee. As the BBC notes, he graduated from high school the following year in 2022. His firearm reportedly belonged to his father. Beyond these basic facts, information is scarce, including Crooks' motivations.

That said, certain things about the assassination attempt stand out as inconsistent. As the New York Post reports, multiple witnesses allege that they saw Crooks on the roof and tried to tell police, who did not act.