The Reason The Secret Service Gave For Not Securing The Roof Makes No Sense

In the wake of the attempt on the life of former U.S. President Donald Trump — one of several over the years — on July 13, 2024, at an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, politicians, federal agencies, and the public have begun to scrutinize how this could have happened. A Secret Service sharpshooter killed the gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, as he lay on a rooftop with an AR-style rifle less than 150 yards from where Trump was giving a speech. Crooks had allegedly gotten off at least eight shots, hitting Trump in the right ear, killing a rally attendee, and seriously wounding two others, before he was taken out. And the answer to the question everyone is asking about the rooftop used in the Trump assassination attempt — why did law enforcement leave it unguarded? — isn't going to satisfy many people.

"That building in particular has a sloped roof, at its highest point," U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle told ABC News. "And so, there's a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn't want to put somebody up on a sloped roof. And so, the decision was made to secure the building, from inside." Indeed, there were local police inside the building at the time of the attack, but none on the roof, where Crooks made his now-infamous assassination attempt.