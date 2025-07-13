Trump's Year After Historic Assassination Attempt Could Hold Complicated Trauma, Expert Says

After the assassination attempt that nearly cost Donald Trump his life, he returned to the campaign trail with a new messianic vigor. Indeed, it appears that he and his camp interpreted the near-miss as a sign of divine providence, an angle that played well with Trump's base. But though he seemingly embraced the event and appears on the surface to have suffered little if any mental trauma as a result of it, Sanam Kafeez claims that as July 13 rolls around, the president may feel different. "Even if someone isn't consciously thinking about the date, the body and mind may still recognize it, leading to mood changes, anxiety, irritability, or trouble sleeping," Kafeez told us, adding that the historic nature of the event adds a "complex layer to the healing process."

Kafeez explained that the psychological impact of traumatic events can be initially masked by shock, which may explain how Trump was able to roll with the life-threatening event and successfully fold it into his campaign. But twelve months later, things might be different. "The shock has worn off, and the emotional weight settles in," she explained. "One of the most important things to do is acknowledge what the body and mind are experiencing rather than brushing it off or trying to power through."

Trump himself has discussed the events of a year ago with Fox News, paying tribute to the fire chief, Corey Comperatore, who lost his life in the attack, and praising the sniper who took out the assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks. He also reiterated his trust in the Secret Service, which attracted criticism in the wake of the attack. "I have great confidence in these people," he said. "I know the people, and they're very talented, very capable, but they had a bad day."

