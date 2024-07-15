The World Reacts To Donald Trump's Wild Assassination Attempt

No one in attendance at the July 13, Butler, Pennsylvania Donald Trump rally expected to see their presidential candidate come under gunfire, but 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks took aim from a nearby, unguarded roof, struck Trump's right ear, and was shot and killed by Secret Service agents. In the aftermath, the United States and the rest of the globe is trying to figure out what the assassination attempt means for the U.S., international politics, and democracy writ large. At the forefront of this discussion stands global leaders, whose opinions no doubt in many cases vary wildly from their citizenry.

As AP News cites, world leaders largely expressed universal condemnation about the assassination attempt on Trump — with variation. In some cases, responses were blunt and authoritative, as with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X, formerly known as Twitter, who wrote, "Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery." Other world leaders, like those of Mexico, Japan, and Taiwan, denounced the usage of violence in general to resolve political disputes in civilized democratic societies.

Yet other leaders used the opportunity to polemicize the assassination attempt, criticize the United States, or even bring up conspiracy theories. AP News describes Argentinian President Javier Milei, for instance, decrying the "desperation of the international left." Vladimir Putin, for his part, criticized the U.S. itself and, "the atmosphere that this administration [Biden's] created during the political struggle." On Facebook, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico went so far as to imply an organized assassination attempt on behalf of Trump's political opponents.