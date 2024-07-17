Everything We Know About The Man Who Tried To Assassinate Donald Trump

Thomas Matthew Crooks was a resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh, and he had lived there since childhood. He grew up in a well-off and archetypal nuclear family, and was living with them at the time of his death.

Crooks attended Bethel Park High School, and interviews with his teachers and classmates have resulted in an inconsistent picture of him as a student. It's generally been agreed that he was a bright student; he received a National Math & Science Initiative Star Award in 2022, the year he graduated from high school. There's also a consensus that he was a loner who kept to himself. But memories vary as to whether he was a victim of bullying (some say yes, some say no) or whether he was outspoken in his political views (some say not at all, others that he was quietly assertive). He participated in few school activities, but did try and join the rifle team; he was considered such a poor shot he was asked not to try again.

After graduating high school, Crooks enrolled in the Community College of Allegheny County and obtained an associate degree in engineering science in May 2024. He was working as a dietary aide at a state transitional care facility and was well regarded by his employers. Crooks' criminal record was also clean.