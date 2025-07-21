WWII Movies Historians Absolutely Hate

On a certain level, it makes sense that World War II is prime fodder for filmmakers. It was a dramatic and complicated war that involved nearly every nation on the planet. From a storytelling perspective, that's a rich well from which you can draw again and again. But there's a problem of sorts: WWII really happened. That means there are people who lived through it, as well as historians who have studied the war for their entire careers. What are they going to make of a war film when they're sitting in the theater?

Perhaps it isn't fair to expect movies to be totally accurate. You can dive into firsthand accounts and official records all you want, but ultimately screenwriters, directors, actors, and many others involved in the filmmaking process have to make creative choices. Still, there are plenty of these people who strive to make reasonably accurate WWII movies that capture the reality of the war. And then, there are those who don't seem to care, beyond perhaps driving historians to distraction. For every meticulously researched war film, it seems that there is at least one that plays so fast and loose with history that you might as well be watching a fantasy. (Ahem, "Pearl Harbor," we're looking at you.) When it comes to World War II, these movies are the worst offenders as far as many historians are concerned.

