Things About The Battle Of Dunkirk That Don't Make Sense

In 2010, The Guardian published an open thread, challenging their readers to answer: Do Britons still have the "Dunkirk spirit?" World War II has remained a defining conflict for the United Kingdom, and the Battle of Dunkirk was a pivotal moment in the war. An evacuation that was expected to save 45,000 men at the most ended up bringing 338,000 Allied soldiers safely to British soil. The heroism of the Allies even in retreat and the courage displayed by thousands of civilians who contributed to the evacuation are still widely celebrated in print, politics, and the silver screen. Christopher Nolan's 2017 "Dunkirk" remains the highest-grossing World War II film to date and was a passion project the director had nursed for decades.

The "Dunkirk spirit" might best be summarized by Winston Churchill's description of the evacuation: "A miracle of deliverance, achieved by valor, by perseverance, by perfect discipline, by faultless service, by resource, by skill, by unconquerable fidelity." Whether the U.K. could muster such a feat in the 21st century, the ideal that Dunkirk represents hasn't lost its hold over Britain and the West. And yet in some ways, the battle is a curious turning point in the history of World War II. The "Miracle of Dunkirk," as it's so often described, owed as much to chance as to courage. That it became such a boost for morale is more than a little at odds with the scale of defeat it represented for the Allies. And some decisions by the German high command are still questioned to this day. Read on to learn more about the strange twists in the Battle of Dunkirk.

