The Top 3 Weirdest Controversies Taylor Swift's Private Jet Caused

As the biggest artist on the planet, Taylor Swift makes prolific use of her private jet. Indeed, at the height of the "Eras" tour, she became notorious as the celebrity with the world's highest carbon footprint for personal air travel. Air travel is a major contributor to global emissions of carbon dioxide and has been identified as an industry in need of overhaul in the fight against climate change. After all, the results are already being felt around the world in the form of evermore extreme weather and other planet-altering side effects.

Data from the climate campaign group Possible shows that just 12% of people — generally the wealthiest in society — account for around 66% of flights in the United States. One Yard study from 2022 showed that, on average, private jet-owning celebrities emitted more than 3,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide in air travel alone. Meanwhile, the average person emitted just 7 metric tons per year in total. Some of the pop star's air trips were reportedly very short, occasionally seeing her and her crew in the air for just a few minutes before arriving at their next stop. Critics claimed that the air travel was unnecessary and, in such cases, seems to have been undertaken purely for the sake of luxury.

It is little surprise, then, that climate activists from the British campaign group Just Stop Oil decided to protest Swift's record-breaking air miles by daubing paint all over her jet when it was grounded in London. However, the protest didn't go to plan, as Swift's jet had already flown off again by the time of the attack. The protesters later wound up in court accused of criminal damage for causing paint damage to two other private jets.