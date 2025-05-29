Musicians Who Shattered World Records While On Tour

By its very nature, a rock concert, or a big and glitzy show by a pop star, is a massive deal and a special occasion. Everything about a musical performance in an arena, stadium, amphitheater, or even a nightclub is designed to dazzle and delight the appreciative fans, who likely paid a not insignificant amount of money to attend. Even the most creatively and commercially dominant musical acts can only get out on the road to play so many shows, and generally not more than one or two in a city. A night out on the town, hearing the well-known hits, along with dancing, stage banter, pyrotechnics, and the collective experience of enjoying an act that everyone likes, make it all an unforgettable experience.

Advertisement

But sometimes, a concert is even more special. Bands, singers, and performers whose job it is to perform in front of adoring audiences once in a while literally make history, doing one thing better, bigger, or more impressively than anyone else could ever do it. Here are the musicians who, in the course of touring and playing concerts, went ahead and set new world records.