The Strangest Conspiracy Theories About Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift should need no introduction, but occupying the singular space in the world of pop culture that she does, lets introduce her anyway. If you're most people, you know her as the multiple Grammy-winning, ker-billion album selling singer-songwriter who has dated a famous guy or two, and who drops more Easter eggs in her songs, videos, and social media posts than you ever found during every Easter morning throughout the entirety of your childhood. If, however, you are not most people — if you are among the enlightened few who know that Reptilian overlords secretly rule the world, space aliens abducted your Grandma, and celebrities are killed and replaced by clones like, all the time — then you know her as the devil incarnate.

Yes, it is sadly unsurprising to know that in the wild-eyed, logic-defying world of hardcore conspiracy theories, there are just a truckload of said theories having to do with Swift, running the gamut from the relatively mundane to the truly ... well, cuckoo-bananas-whack-a-doo.