Bizarre Artifacts Found From WWII

World War II truly was a globe-spanning war, which is why an incredibly remote Aleutian island off the coast of Alaska has the rusting remains of a Japanese WWII submarine lying out in a field. Japanese forces dug in on Kiska Island in 1942, and when they fled 14 months later, they left almost everything behind, even the six Shinto shrines they had constructed. Other remnants of Japan's wartime occupation of the desolate island include the gun pictured above.

According to visitors, the combination of slowly decaying war machines, isolation, and silence is incredibly eerie. Andrew Pietruszka, an underwater archaeologist, told Archaeology Magazine, "The moment you sail in, there are partially submerged ships sticking out of the water, and you can see a Japanese midget submarine on shore. It's like the land of the lost, like you've stepped back in time to this amazing natural setting with no modern structures that is so rich in historical artifacts."

While most archaeologists and researchers visit Kiska to study the prehistoric sites on the islands, they can't escape the reminders of much more recent human activity. "Every military action which was not built over or destroyed by the American base development is still there: every single bomb crater, every single grenade crater," archaeologist Dirk H.R. Spennemann said. "The Japanese guns are still pointing skyward the same way they did when the Americans were landing. Nothing has changed."

