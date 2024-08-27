Things About World War II That Don't Make Sense

Though World War II is now the focus of many books, documentaries, and academic careers, there's a lot we still don't understand about it. This is reasonable in a broad sense, given the complicated nature of this war, which involved many different countries, each with its own unique background and place on the world stage. All told, from its beginnings with the 1939 invasion of Poland by Nazi Germany to the surrender of Japan on August 14, 1945, World War II involved about 70 nations, 70 million service members, and an estimated 17 million combatant deaths. On one side were the Allied powers, which came to include the Soviet Union, Great Britain, France, and the United States. On the opposing side were the Axis powers, namely Germany, Italy, and Japan. However, practically every nation was impacted by the war in some way.

All this complexity means that even small questions can spiral off into confusion. Why did some nations join one side and not another? Why did some attacks happen at a particular time and place? How did the U.S. nuclear weapons program prove itself to be capable of terrible power, while the Nazi-led version fizzled? Who really carried the blame for losing the war for Germany? And how did increasing tensions between the U.S. and Soviet Union play into the conflict even before the recognized start of the Cold War? These questions and more lead to some of the things about World War II that still don't make sense.