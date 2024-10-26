World War II Mysteries That Were Solved Years Later

It's interesting that a major world event like World War II still contains so many unknowns. For instance: Did Nazi Germany really build a secret Antarctic base plus something-something under-the-snow pyramids and alien collaborators? Okay, no, that didn't happen — no need to spread ludicrous rumors. Did Hitler actually not shoot himself and instead escape to Argentina and die there in 1962? No again. Like we said: No spreading rumors.

When we talk about World War II mysteries, we mean things that seem far more mundane but are far more relevant because they involve real lives and often tragic, unresolved deaths. Oftentimes, like in the case of the HMS Trooper submarine or the Lady Be Good B-24D bomber a craft goes missing along with its crew. Sometimes a case is as simple as a missing person who stands out from all the other millions of missing people throughout World War II because the circumstances of his disappearance are so odd, like Private Andrew Ladner. Sometimes a case gets solved via something as simple as letters, diaries, or other physical artifacts boxed away somewhere in storage, such as those revealed through "Antiques Roadshow."

Many of such cases, as the reader can see, involve a missing something-or-other being found and identified. Sometimes it takes years, sometimes it takes decades. But in all cases, these kinds of World War II mysteries only get resolved through the diligent work of folks determined to figure out exactly what happened.