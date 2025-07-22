How Did The Department Of Education Start?

The U.S. government and the federal agencies connected with it often feel as though they have existed unchanged since the country first came into existence. But in fact, some aspects are surprisingly new despite their influence over the modern world. One of these is the Department of Education, the roots of which go back to the 19th century, but which in fact only came into being in its current form less than five decades ago.

The Department of Education's first incarnation arrived back in 1867 under President Andrew Johnson, after being introduced in a bill authored by future president James Garfield. However, the federal nature of the department made it controversial in a post-Civil War era, as did the fact that some believed it was set up by abolitionists with the intention of providing education to former slaves. Though it was originally intended as a fact-finding body intent on gathering data on education across the nation, fears that it could extend its influence saw it demoted to an "office" rather than a department the following year.