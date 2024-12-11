Big Changes Donald Trump's Presidency Could Bring In 2025

Given how divided America has become, many were either appalled or thrilled about Donald Trump's return to the White House after winning the 2024 presidential election. Meanwhile, Trump wasted no time when it came to floating cabinet picks for his administration, stirring up plenty of controversy with his choices. His suggested choice for attorney general, embattled congressman Matt Gaetz, was immediately shot down over allegations of sex trafficking. Then there was Trump's pick for secretary of defense, Fox News personality Pete Hegseth, who also became embroiled in controversy when reports emerged that he'd paid off a woman who had accused him of sexual assault. Or how about QAnon adherent Kash Patel for director of the FBI? Patel's thirst to eradicate the "deep state" has been reflected in the children's books he wrote, namely the "Plot Against the King" series, in which nefarious forces conspire to take down "King Donald."

And that's just the tip of the iceberg; if the missives detailed in the controversial manifesto that is Project 2025 are enacted, the U.S. federal government may well become unlike anything ever seen before. With America about to cross the political Rubicon, what actually ends up taking place remains anybody's guess. But there are a variety of things that may well take place, based on declarations Trump has made. Here's a rundown of big changes that Donald Trump's presidency could bring in 2025.