Bizarre Artifacts Found From The Revolutionary War Era

Human beings have always been a little strange, and that was no different during the Revolutionary War period. So when archaeologists find artifacts from that era, every now and then, they are a bit, well, weird. The kind of things that make you wonder about just what the person who left it there was thinking.

Other times, it is not the item itself that is bizarre, but rather how it ended up where it did, how it managed to last so long, or the extraordinary circumstances under which it was discovered. In a couple of cases, it wasn't even an expert who found the strange artifact in question, adding another layer of the unexpected.

New discoveries are being made all the time, even 250 years after the colonies broke away from the British. There is no doubt that right now, buried in the earth or stuck in a dusty box, are more strange items from the period just waiting for a curious person to stumble across them. Here are some of the bizarre artifacts archaeologists have found from the Revolutionary War era.

