Archeologists Uncovered Revolutionary War Barracks That A British General Tried To Destroy

In the summer of 1781, General Charles Cornwallis was in the midst of trying to subjugate Virginia and fend off Gilbert du Motier, the Marquis de Lafayette and his Continental troops who shadowed him. During the campaign that would end with Cornwallis' defeat at Yorktown and lead to the end of the Revolutionary War, the general ordered his troops to burn down Rebel barracks in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Commonwealth of Virginia began building the barracks in August 1776, not long after the Declaration of Independence, and when completed it housed as many as 2,000 Continental troops and 100 horses. But then one fateful night, the British surprised the Patriots, killing two and sending the rest fleeing into the darkness.

Advertisement

Nearly 250 years later, while doing due diligence on a site for a new regional sports complex, archaeologists from Colonial Williamsburg, a living history museum foundation, discovered the remains of the barracks. "We've known about this site for a long time, but we've never known exactly where it was," Jack Gary, Executive Director of Archaeology for Colonial Williamsburg, told the Williamsburg Yorktown Daily. They shifted the site for the sports complex away from the nearly four-acre barracks site and began an archeological dig in the summer of 2023.