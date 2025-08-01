Paul McCartney's Former Bandmates Have A Lot To Say About Him

At the top of the pantheon of rock stars stands Paul McCartney, whose songs have provided the soundtrack to our lives for six decades and counting. From his songwriting partnership with John Lennon in The Beatles to his 1970s incarnation as the leader of Wings, followed by his ongoing success as a solo artist, McCartney is arguably among music's all-time great songwriters.

He's also pulled off the rare trick of remaining both famous and relevant as an elder. That was evident when the 82-year-old took to the stage of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center during the 2025 special celebrating the 50th anniversary of "Saturday Night Live." Closing the show, McCartney brought down the house with a fiery performance of a medley of The Beatles' "Abbey Road," demonstrating that he could still rock out with the best of them.

Over the years, Sir Paul (he received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1997) has performed with numerous musicians in various incarnations, and McCartney's former bandmates have a lot to say about him.