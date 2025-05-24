What Ringo Starr's Former Bandmates Have To Say About Him

After the bitter break up of the Beatles — one of the many band splits that were worse than you thought — Ringo Starr demonstrated he had no hard feelings with the others when he played on albums from his former bandmates. Starr contributed drums to John Lennon's 1970 "Plastic Ono Band," and he took things even further when he enlisted all three to play on his own 1973 solo album, "Ringo."

Even after parting ways, Lennon continued to sing Starr's praises. "Ringo was a star in his own right in Liverpool before we even met," the singer-songwriter said in a 1980 interview with Playboy, recalling the drummer's role in popular Liverpool band Rory Storm and the Hurricanes. Elaborating on Starr's natural charisma, Lennon also lauded his skills as a musician. "Ringo is a damn good drummer," he remarked. "He is not technically good, but I think Ringo's drumming is underrated the same way Paul's bass playing is underrated."

Lennon also took umbrage to the notion that Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts was technically better on the skins than Starr. "If you compare [Paul McCartney's] bass playing with the Rolling Stones' bass playing, and you compare Ringo's drumming with Charlie Watts' drumming, they are equal to them, if not better," Lennon said in an interview appearing in "The Beatles Anthology" (via Gold Radio). "I always objected to the fact that because Charlie came on a little more 'arty' than Ringo, and knew jazz and did cartoons, that he got credit."

