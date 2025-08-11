TV Shows Historians Absolutely Hate

The messed-up truth of Henry VIII was at the core of "The Tudors," focusing on the turbulent, wife-murdering reign of the Tudor monarch (played by Jonathan Rhys Meyers).

Right off the bat, the show was hit with backlash over its myriad historical flubs, beginning with Henry's permanently ultra-fit, gym-built physique. While Henry was very athletic as a young man, the Tudor monarch was considerably heavier in his later years, reportedly so much so that he had difficulty walking. Another of the show's various historical goofs was one pretty major one: according to "The Tudors," Henry faced off with Pope Paul III (played by Peter O'Toole) in his quest to have his marriage annulled, while in actuality he tussled with a whole other pontiff, Clement VII.

Those flubs, however, were just two of many that infuriated historian David Starkey. "'The Tudors' is terrible history with no point," Starkey said, as reported by The Guardian. While Starkey acknowledged the necessity to take some license when dramatizing history, he slammed the series' writers for ignoring historical fact just because they could. "It's wrong for no purpose," he complained. "But it's the randomized arrogance of ignorance of 'The Tudors.' Shame on the BBC for producing it." Starkey had even harsher words to say about "The Tudors" when he told The Telegraph, "It's gratuitously awful."

To its credit, the BBC responded by insisting the show wasn't history per se, but "a highly authored and entertaining interpretation of events in a period in history."

